Twins' Mitch Garver: Sitting again Monday

Garver is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

Garver may be starting to fall out of favor as the top option in the Twins' catching timeshare, as he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in five games while Jason Castro checks in behind the plate. Though Garver's .978 OPS paces all catchers with at least 200 plate appearances by nearly 100 points, the lack of a clear full-time role narrows that gap for fantasy purposes.