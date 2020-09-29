site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Sitting in Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Garver is not in the lineup for the first game of the AL Wild Card Round against the Astros on Tuesday.
Garver finished the year with a very disappointing .167/.247/.264 slash line in 23 games. Ryan Jeffers will start behind the plate, catching Kenta Maeda.
