Twins' Mitch Garver: Sitting out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
at
3:03 pm ET 1 min read
Garver isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
Garver returned from the injured list Friday, but he'll retreat to the bench once again as the
Twins could ease him into action prior to the postseason. Alex Avila is starting behind the plate Saturday. More News
