Twins' Mitch Garver: Slugs 31st homer
Garver went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks while scoring three times in a victory over the Royals on Thursday.
Garver crushed a 421-foot shot to center field in the fifth inning to even the score at five. After hitting only seven homers in 302 at-bats last season, Garver has exploded for 31 long balls in 297 at-bats in 2019. He leads all major-league catchers with 18 home runs since the All-Star break and ranks second at the position in total homers for the season. Remarkably, he has posted such prodigious power numbers despite splitting time with Jason Castro behind the plate. In fact, Garver's 9.6 AB/HR ranks first in the majors among players with 300 or more plate appearances.
