Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Rangers.
Garver provided the Twins with their lone run of the game when he smacked his sixth home run of the season in the second inning. He's started to heat up at the dish, as he's now managed four home runs in his last five starts while also tallying three multi-hit games in that span. With Ryan Jeffers currently at Triple-A Rochester, Garver should have a clear path to regular at-bats for the Twins behind the dish. To this point, he's managed a .208/.250/.500 line with 13 RBI and eight runs scored across 76 plate appearances.