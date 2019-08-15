Twins' Mitch Garver: Smacks 23rd homer

Garver went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Brewers.

Garver delivered a leadoff home run against Gio Gonzalez, his 23rd homer of the season. The Twins have found ways to work Garver into the lineup consistently, as Wednesday marked his fourth consecutive start and fifth in the past eight contests. While he has just seven hits in his last 31 at-bats, he's smacked four homers in that span. Overall, he's recorded a .266/.346/.614 line across 263 plate appearances for the season.

