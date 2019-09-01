Twins' Mitch Garver: Smashes two homers
Garver went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, three runs and two walks in a 10-7 loss against the Tigers on Saturday.
While he had a couple offdays in between starts, Garver has three homers in his last seven at-bats. One would think this power spree would mean Garver is in the lineup Sunday, but it's tough to predict because of his position. Garver is batting .272 with 26 home runs, 57 RBI and 58 runs despite only having 265 at-bats.
