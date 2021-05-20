site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garver (knee) is starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Garver missed the last three games due to a right knee contusion, but he'll be back in action for the second half of the twin bill. Garver will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
