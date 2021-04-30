Garver is entrenched as Minnesota's starting catcher after Ryan Jeffers was optioned to the alternate site Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has been splitting time with Jeffers throughout the first month of the season, but the veteran will receive the bulk of the starts going forward with the rookie demoted. Garver has a .172/.213/.431 slash line with four home runs, nine RBI, six runs and a 44.3 percent strikeout rate through 18 games, so he may need to improve at the plate to maintain the starting job for the rest of the season. Willians Astudillo will take over the backup job at catcher for the Twins.