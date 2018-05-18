Twins' Mitch Garver: Stationed on bench Friday
Garver is out of the lineup versus the Brewers on Friday.
Garver will receive a breather in favor of Bobby Wilson after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Wednesday's series finale against St. Louis. Over 21 games this year, Garver is hitting .254/.309/.413 with two home runs and six RBI.
