Twins' Mitch Garver: Stationed on bench Thursday
Garver is not in the lineup against Boston on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Garver will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes following three consecutive starts behind the plate. In his absence, Bobby Wilson will handle the catching duties and bat ninth in the order.
