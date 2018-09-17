Garver (head) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver will miss his fifth straight game after taking a foul ball off his mask back on Wednesday. Despite avoiding a concussion, he still hasn't been able to get back on the field. It's unclear when he's expected to return. Willians Astudillo will be the Twins' catcher Monday.

