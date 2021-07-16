Garver (groin) is 4-for-11 with two walks in three games for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab assignment.
It's not clear when Garver will be activated from the injured list, but he could return at some point in the next week. Garver has been out since the start of June due to a groin injury which required surgery.
