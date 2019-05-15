Twins' Mitch Garver: Suffers high ankle sprain
Garver was removed from Tuesday's win over the Angels after sustaining a left high ankle sprain, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Garver suffered the injury on a collision at home plate when Shohei Ohtani slid into his left ankle as he applied the tag for the out. The Twins have yet to offer a recovery timetable, but the 28-year-old seems likely to be sidelined at least a few days. Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo can both step in behind the plate for the Twins in his absence.
