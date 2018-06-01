Twins' Mitch Garver: Takes breather Friday
Garver is out of Friday's lineup against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Garver will sit out for the second time in the past three games with Bobby Wilson gets the start behind the plate, batting eighth. The 27-year-old is hitting .228/.304/.348 in 92 with two home runs in 92 at-bats this season, .
