Twins' Mitch Garver: Takes seat

Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jason Castro will get a turn behind the plate while Garver rests after starting at catcher in both of the first two games of the series. Since returning from the injured list June 2, Garver has picked up right where he left off prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain. In his first nine games back in action, Garver has gone 10-for-35 (.286 average) with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs.