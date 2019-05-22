Twins' Mitch Garver: Taking light swings

Garver (ankle) took light swings and did some light jogging Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver landed on the 10-day injured list with the high left ankle sprain last week, and was originally given a 2-to-3 week recovery timetable. The 28-year-old could still return within that window but may also require a minor-league rehab assignment. Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo will continue to split time behind the plate in his absence.