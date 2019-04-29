Garver will start at catcher and bat cleanup Monday against the Astros.

Garver will enter the lineup for the third time in four games, but he'll move up a few spots in the batting order with Nelson Cruz sitting out for rest purposes. The Twins still have Jason Castro on hand to steal starts behind the dish, but Garver's playing-time outlook should be on a slight upswing with No. 3 catcher Willians Astudillo (hamstring) moving to the 10-day injured list over the weekend.

