Garver will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

While Jason Castro's status as the Twins' top defender behind the plate allowed him to enter the season atop the depth chart, Garver's impressive performance at the dish has made it hard for manager Rocco Baldelli to justify keeping Garver on the bench. Garver will draw his third start in four games Sunday after going a combined 6-for-9 with three home runs, three RBI and five runs over his previous two outings.