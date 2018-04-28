Twins' Mitch Garver: Two extra-base hits in win
Garver went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Reds.
The long ball was the second of Garver's career (second this season). With the two-hit day, Garver raised his average 48 points to .250, which goes to show just how little he's played so far. He's made seven starts compared to Jason Castro's 15.
More News
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Feeling fine after collision Sunday•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Hitless since returning from injury•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: May be out until Tuesday•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Hopes to return this weekend•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Tweaks knee•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Leading candidate to win backup job•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...