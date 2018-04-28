Garver went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Reds.

The long ball was the second of Garver's career (second this season). With the two-hit day, Garver raised his average 48 points to .250, which goes to show just how little he's played so far. He's made seven starts compared to Jason Castro's 15.

