Garver (concussion) was sent back to Minnesota on Wednesday and will likely remain sidelined for the rest of this season, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver was hit in the mask by a foul ball last week and after sitting out a few days he reported concussion-like symptoms over the weekend. The Twins have refrained from ruling him out just yet but the 27-year-old doesn't have any sort of timetable and with just 10 games left in the season, there isn't a whole lot of time to recover. Look for Willians Astudillo and Chris Gimenez to continue splitting starts in his place.