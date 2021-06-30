While Garver (groin) has resumed baseball activities, he's not expected to return from the injured list until after the All-Star break, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Some of what Garv is dealing with right now does go beyond baseball and being a baseball injury," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Garver underwent surgery for a groin contusion June 2 and was placed on the 10-day injured list. He's been playing catch and doing other baseball activity, but there hasn't been a timetable for any rehab assignment. It's possible he may not return until August.