Garver (right intercostal strain) will not return from the DL when eligible this weekend, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. "I wouldn't say this is a quick, get to the end of 10 days, get ready to go," said president of baseball operations Derek Falvey. "We were hopeful of that, but he's remained a little bit sore."

Ryan Jeffers and Alex Avila will continue to split catching duties with Garver out. It sounds like there's a risk Garver may be out until mid-September.