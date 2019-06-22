Twins' Mitch Garver: Won't start Saturday

Garver (heel) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Garver will sit for the second consecutive day while he continues to battle a sore left heel, which he sustained in Thursday's series opener. Willians Astudillo will draw the start behind the dish and bat fifth Saturday.

