site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-oliver-ortega-claimed-by-minnesota | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Oliver Ortega: Claimed by Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 6, 2023
at
1:57 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ortega was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday.
Ortega was recently designated for assignment by the Angels but will remain on a 40-man roster with the Twins. The hard-throwing righty had a 3.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB across 34 innings last season.
More News
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/08/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 39 min read
Scott White
• 24 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read