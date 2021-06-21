Manager Rocco Baldelli said Monday that Refsnyder (hamstring) will resume jogging soon, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Baldelli said that the club envisions the hamstring injury requiring 2-4 weeks in total to recover from, so given that Refsnyder has been out a week now, the outfielder figures to be anywhere from a week to three weeks from being activated. The longer he's unable to take live reps, however, the more likely the 30-year-old is to require a rehab assignment prior to being reinstated.