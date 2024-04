Henriquez will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Henriquez was selected from St. Paul on Monday to add depth to Minnesota's bullpen, but he will head back across the Mississippi River on Thursday to make room for Simeon Woods Richardson. In his first big-league stint of the season, the 23-year-old reliever struck out two batters across two scoreless innings during his lone appearance.