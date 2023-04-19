Gray allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray was tested early by the Red Sox bats. He gave up consecutive doubles to begin the game but was able to strand two runners in scoring position and limit the damage. He worked his way out of some more trouble in the second after striking out Justin Turner with the bases loaded. He needed 54 pitches to get through the first two frames but settled in thereafter and coasted through the next three innings without much issue. After Tuesday's outing, Gray now sits third in Major League Baseball with a 0.82 ERA, to go with a 1.18 WHIP and a 26:9 K:BB over 22 innings. He's projected to be in a favorable spot at home against the Nationals to end the week on Sunday.