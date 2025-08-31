Bradley didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Bradley's second start with the Twins went remarkably better than his first, when he was tagged for seven earned runs in a loss to the White Sox. On Saturday, the right-hander allowed just one hit, a solo homer to Elias Diaz in the fifth, while striking out six. The effort served as an encouraging rebound and showed the potential swing-and-miss stuff Minnesota hoped to add when acquiring him at the trade deadline. Bradley will carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 102:48 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Royals, a favorable matchup given Kansas City's struggles against right-handers.