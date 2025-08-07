Hatch (1-0) earned the win against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Hatch was excellent in bulk relief, throwing 38 of 56 pitches for strikes while limiting the Tigers to just two singles. The 30-year-old gave up two runs in a one-inning outing for the Royals on Friday and had posted a 4.22 ERA with a 78:28 K:BB over 91.2 innings at Triple-A Omaha. Though he's made just two major-league appearances this season, Wednesday's performance likely earned him another look with the Twins.