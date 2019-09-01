Twins' Willians Astudillo: Back from IL
The Twins reinstated Astudillo (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at first base and bat eighth in the Twins' game against the Tigers.
Astudillo had been sidelined for the Twins' previous 56 games with a left oblique strain but has been healthy for a while now. He recently wrapped up a 14-game rehab assignment split between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Pensacola, hitting .333 with four home runs. Now that he's back with the big club, Astudillo looks on track to serve as the team's No. 3 backstop and an occasional starter at either corner-infield spot during September.
