Twins' Willians Astudillo: Begins swinging a bat

Astudillo (oblique) started swinging a bat before Monday's game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports

Astudillo is finally showing some signs of progress after being sidelined since going on the IL in late June. He's likely going to need a lengthy rehab assignment, so he may not return to the team until rosters expand in September.

