Twins' Willians Astudillo: Belts first spring homer
Astudillo went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a two-run homer in Saturday's spring loss to the Nationals.
Astudillo was 1-for-8 prior to hitting his first home run of the spring Saturday. The 27-year-old is attempting to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility player.
