Astudillo was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Astudillo is nominally a catcher, but didn't catch once during his eight-game stint with the Twins earlier in the season, though he did appear at five other positions, including pitcher. He appears to be up as the backup catcher this time around, as he's up to replace Bobby Wilson, who landed on the disabled list with an ankle sprain in a corresponding move. Astudillo is known for his allergy to all three true outcomes (walks, strikeouts, and home runs), and he's largely been true to form this season, walking just 3.3 percent of the time while posting a miniscule 4.6 percent strikeout rate. He could be finally starting to show some power, though, as he's hit 12 homers in 77 Triple-A games.

