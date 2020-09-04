Astudillo was recalled by the Twins to serve as the 29th man for their doubleheader against the Tigers on Friday.

If Astudillo gets into a game Friday, it will be his first big-league action of the season. He missed the early part of the year while working his way back from a positive COVID-19 test, though he's been off the injured list since mid-August and was evidently simply not needed. It's no surprise that he's not one of the Twins' top options this season, as he struggled to a .268/.299/.379 slash line last season despite posting his customary extremely low 3.9 percent strikeout rate.