Astudillo (hand) will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the White Sox.

Astudillo will return to the lineup for the first time since exiting Sunday's game against the Athletics with a bruised hand, but the Twins never seemed too concerned about the injury. The 29-year-old was used off the bench in Monday's 16-4 loss to the White Sox, going 0-for-3 while seeing action in the field at catcher and pitcher. Astudillo will be filling in Wednesday for Josh Donaldson, who is resting for the day game after a night game.