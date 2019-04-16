Twins' Willians Astudillo: Cleaning up Tuesday
Astudillo will start at first base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Astudillo will pick up his fourth start in six games, with two apiece coming at first and third base. Though Astudillo not a full-time player at this point, manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't been shy about deploying the 27-year-old in a prominent spot in the lineup whenever he starts. He should make for a decent value option in DFS contests Tuesday while hitting behind Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario.
