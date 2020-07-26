Astudillo has been cleared to rejoin the Twins at their alternate training site, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Astudillo tested negative on back-to-back tests, so he has been cleared. He will look to knock off any rust and get back up to speed before potentially joining the 30-man roster in the coming days.
