Astudillo will compete with Ehire Adrianza and Ronald Torreyes for the backup third base role to Marwin Gonzalez while Miguel Sano is sidelined for a month due to a foot injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano's injury means Astudillo is much more likely to make the final 25-man roster as a third catcher and utility player. His ability to show he can handle playing at third base this spring will likely be paramount to him making the squad.