Twins' Willians Astudillo: Could get more time at third base
Astudillo will compete with Ehire Adrianza and Ronald Torreyes for the backup third base role to Marwin Gonzalez while Miguel Sano is sidelined for a month due to a foot injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano's injury means Astudillo is much more likely to make the final 25-man roster as a third catcher and utility player. His ability to show he can handle playing at third base this spring will likely be paramount to him making the squad.
