Twins' Willians Astudillo: Could return Wednesday
Astudillo (hamstring) worked out Tuesday and could be activated from the DL before Wednesday's game or Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Jason Castro sitting out with a sore right elbow, the Twins may be motivated to get another catcher on the active roster. Astudillo may not be sent out on a rehab assignment as a result.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: May not return when first eligible•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Resumes running•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heading to injured list•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Cleaning up Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...