Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Astudillo launched a solo shot in the third inning that proved to be the game's deciding run. It was his first home run of the season and first extra-base hit since April 5. The 29-year-old utility man is slashing .289/.282/.421 with six RBI in 39 plate appearances.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Work picks up•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Knocks in two•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Makes 26-man roster•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Looks set to make 26-man roster•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Hits first spring homer•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Notches hit in spring debut•