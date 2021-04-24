Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Astudillo launched a solo shot in the third inning that proved to be the game's deciding run. It was his first home run of the season and first extra-base hit since April 5. The 29-year-old utility man is slashing .289/.282/.421 with six RBI in 39 plate appearances.

