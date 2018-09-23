Twins' Willians Astudillo: Day off Sunday
Astudillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Astudillo gets a breather for the series finale after going 6-for-12 with two doubles and four RBI in his last three starts. Chris Gimenez starts behind the plate and will bat eighth for the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Drives in three•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Smacks first big-league homer•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Set for major-league debut•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: On doorstep of majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...