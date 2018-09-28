Astudillo went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Astudillo drove in a pair of runs with a single in the third inning, and followed that up with a two-RBI double in the fifth. He's been especially hot of late, collecting multiple hits in six of his last 10 starts. That's paced him to an impressive .357/.372/.524 slash line across 82 plate appearances, to go along with three home runs, 19 RBI and eight runs scored.