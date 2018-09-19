Astudillo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Astudillo has now collected multiple hits in three of his last four starts and is slashing .351/.368/.541 with two homers, 10 RBI and a 0:1 K:BB across 11 games in September. With Mitch Garver (concussion) expected to miss the rest of the season, Astudillo figures to see the majority of opportunities behind the dish for the Twins down the stretch.