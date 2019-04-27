Twins' Willians Astudillo: Exits with apparent injury
Astudillo left Saturday's game against Baltimore with an apparent injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The nature and severity of Astudillo's injury aren't yet clear. He appeared to tweak something while scoring on a sacrifice fly. More details should become clear following further tests.
