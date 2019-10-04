Play

Twins' Willians Astudillo: Fails to make ALDS roster

Astudillo is not on the Twins' ALDS roster.

Despite striking out at a typically miniscule 3.9 percent clip, Astudillo didn't do much damage at the plate this season, hitting just .268/.299/.397 in 204 plate appearances. Luis Arraez's return from an ankle injury makes Astudillo largely irrelevant as a utility option.

