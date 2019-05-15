Twins' Willians Astudillo: Fourth straight start

Astudillo will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Angels.

Since he returned from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Astudillo has been included in the lineup in all four of the Twins' games. He's set to make his second start over that stretch at third base, replacing Marwin Gonzalez. With Gonzalez hitting well in May, Astudillo may not be a threat to unseat him for the everyday gig, but the 27-year-old could begin to see more action behind the plate if Mitch Garver's high-ankle sprain results in a trip to the IL.