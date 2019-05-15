Twins' Willians Astudillo: Fourth straight start
Astudillo will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Angels.
Since he returned from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Astudillo has been included in the lineup in all four of the Twins' games. He's set to make his second start over that stretch at third base, replacing Marwin Gonzalez. With Gonzalez hitting well in May, Astudillo may not be a threat to unseat him for the everyday gig, but the 27-year-old could begin to see more action behind the plate if Mitch Garver's high-ankle sprain results in a trip to the IL.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Leading off in return•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Set for return Sunday•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Could return Wednesday•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: May not return when first eligible•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Resumes running•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heading to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...