Astudillo is getting "getting very close" to being an option to be called up to the majors, manager Rocco Baldelli told Aaron Gleeman of TheAthletic.com.

Astudillo tested positive for COVID-19 before summer camp began and wasn't cleared until July 26. He was behind in his training as a result and has been working his way back at Minnesota's alternate training site in St. Paul. The Twins currently have just three non-pitchers on the bench, so he could be needed as a third catcher and backup corner infielder soon.