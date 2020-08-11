Astudillo is getting "getting very close" to being an option to be called up to the majors, manager Rocco Baldelli told Aaron Gleeman of TheAthletic.com.
Astudillo tested positive for COVID-19 before summer camp began and wasn't cleared until July 26. He was behind in his training as a result and has been working his way back at Minnesota's alternate training site in St. Paul. The Twins currently have just three non-pitchers on the bench, so he could be needed as a third catcher and backup corner infielder soon.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Cleared to join alternate site•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: No sign of return from COVID-19•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Still not cleared to participate•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Shuttled to IL•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Part of 60-man squad•