Twins' Willians Astudillo: Headed to Triple-A

Astudillo will be sent down to Triple-A Rochester ahead of Saturday's game against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The move won't be made official until Saturday morning, but the Twins are expected to promote a pitcher in Astudillo's place, per Hayes. Astudillo has put together a .259/.282/.370 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBI over 32 games this season in the big leagues.