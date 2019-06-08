Twins' Willians Astudillo: Headed to Triple-A
Astudillo will be sent down to Triple-A Rochester ahead of Saturday's game against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The move won't be made official until Saturday morning, but the Twins are expected to promote a pitcher in Astudillo's place, per Hayes. Astudillo has put together a .259/.282/.370 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBI over 32 games this season in the big leagues.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Knocks in two•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Fourth straight start•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Leading off in return•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Set for return Sunday•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Could return Wednesday•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: May not return when first eligible•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...