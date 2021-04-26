Astudillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Astudillo will head to the bench after going 6-for-22 with a home run while starting each of the past six games. Minnesota still has two everyday players on the injured list in Miguel Sano (hamstring) and Max Kepler (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), but Andrelton Simmons' return Monday from the COVID-19 IL leaves one fewer lineup spot available for the versatile Astudillo. Minnesota will likely have two of Alex Kirilloff, Jake Cave, Astudillo and Brent Rooker fill Sano's and Kepler's lineup spots for any further contests the pair misses.